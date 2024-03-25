Alex Jones & Vladimir Soloviev Reveal Secrets of The Moscow Terror Attacks

On this LIVE emergency Saturday transmission, Alex Jones is joined by Russian TV presenter Vladimir Soloviev to discuss the Moscow terror attacks and what they portend for the future of the increasingly volatile Ukraine conflict. We’ll also be joined by Syrian Girl and journalist Michael Yon to cover the latest developments in Moscow as the terrorists have been caught and are undergoing Russian interrogation
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.