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Part 1: Former 7th generation high witch exposes NWO demon spirit activities on Christmas & Easter
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98 views • March 02, 2022
*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (March 2022). Christian brother Doc Marquis, a former seventh generation Illuminati high witch, exposes that all holidays (Christmas, Easter, Halloween, Valentine’s Day, Groundhog Day, etc.) conduct thousands of child sacrifices that these Western feminist nations’ “women’s equality” pastors and religious Christian freak hordes, who are redefining Bible verses and rebelling against women’s head coverings so that their heads are controlled by the fallen angels, are celebrating. They all worship the earth’s hidden matriarchal rulers Pedogate Pizzagate “White House Pizza Night” pedophile cannibal Satanist mother goddess cult Isis Ishtar Easter Gaia Sophia Semiramis goddess and her son the Freemason Tammuz. They torture & lesbian rape & sacrifice & eat 12 million children every year, and the religious Christian freak hordes who are rebelling against women’s head coverings so that their heads are controlled by the fallen angels do not expose this because they are afraid of assassinations and ridicule, but instead, they celebrate all these holidays with the witches to summon demons and give energy to the eating of children and throwing of their leftover human meat into the restaurant and supermarket food. This is why their Illuminati 501c3 pedophile cannibal Satanist church pastors are fervently defending Christmas and Easter and Halloween, not only because it is the biggest money-making time with Christian concerts and pagan Easter sunrise services and Christmas parties and kids’ dramas and church bazaars and Christian movies night and hallelujah night children’s costumes, and a time to recruit millions of new church donators, but it is also a time to use that millions of “uncovered women’s head fallen angel head controlled” religious Christian freak hordes’ worship energy of “love and light” god Sananda Jesus and “women’s head coverings rebelling” goddess Jezebel and “unbiblical post-1873 10% salary tithe tax stealing” god Mammon into black magick energy to summon more COVID19 human extermination vaccine fallen angel devils back from the abyss where God had imprisoned them after Noah’s Atlantis flood. This is why the millions of reptilian hybrid witch school teachers have May Pole celebrations and all kinds of Satanist festivals to infuse demons into the children in the schools. The real Christians with “women’s head coverings” and “women’s clothing” know by the Holy Spirit that thousands of children have their intestines pulled out alive, and their limbs sawed off alive, and their eyes gauged out alive, and their brains which they call “walnuts” pulled out alive from the nose with forceps to be eaten by these earth’s hidden matriarchal rulers “love and light” “Hansel & Gretel witch” New Age Wicca witch feminists like Hillary Clinton and Katy Perry and Queen Elizabeth and Mother Teresa and Oprah Winfrey and “Twilight Saga movies” actresses and Princess Kate and thousands of church pastors and feminist leaders, during Christmas and Easter and Halloween and Valentine’s day, so that is why they do not celebrate these days. The religious Christian freak hordes listen to what their “tithe tax thieves” Satan Lucifer’s “ordained & allowed & trained” church pastors preach, and they revel in these mass child sacrifice “demons release” festivities holidays when thousands of children are eaten by the witches and fed to the dragons in Windsor castle and Epstein Island and other locations.
Photos at: https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver
Photos at: https://gab.com/humanracesurvivalresistance
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
Photos at: https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver
Photos at: https://gab.com/humanracesurvivalresistance
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
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