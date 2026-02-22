BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Episode #122 - Silver Market Breaking? Global Collapse, Epstein Files & What Comes Next
The Conscious Man 7 Podcast
The Conscious Man 7 Podcast
11 followers
0
92 views • 1 day ago

We are watching volatility across silver, crypto, and global markets but beneath the headlines something deeper may be unfolding.


In this Walk & Talk episode of The Conscious Man 7 Podcast, we explore the signs of potential structural stress in the global financial system and what that could mean for individuals who refuse to sleepwalk through history.


Topics include:


🔹 Instability in the silver market and movements of physical silver before price volatility

🔹 Turbulence across crypto markets and precious metals

🔹 The story behind the story of the Nicolás Maduro capture

🔹 The broader implications of recently released documents connected to Jeffrey Epstein

🔹 Erosion of trust in governments, financial institutions, and organised systems

🔹 Rising food and fuel costs globally

🔹 Why food production, practical skills, and self-sufficiency are becoming critical

🔹 The psychological impact of political tribalism and belief without research

🔹 The concept of “apocalypse” as revelation a revealing of hidden structures

🔹 The importance of inner work, discipline, and strength during periods of instability


This is not a prediction video.

It’s a pattern recognition discussion.


If global systems are under pressure, the response cannot be panic.


It must be preparation.


That preparation includes:


– Strengthening mindset

– Building physical resilience

– Increasing self-reliance

– Learning adaptive skills (including AI for business)

– Cultivating internal clarity rather than outsourcing belief


The external system may fluctuate.


But your sovereignty does not have to.


✨ Join the Community, support us and get ad-free episodes + exclusive content on Patreon or Locals:


👉🏽 Patreon - https://www.patreon.com/theconsciousman7podcast

👉🏽 Locals - https://theconsciousman7.locals.com/


🌐 Connect with me via any of the links below:


Spreaker - https://www.spreaker.com/podcast/the-conscious-man-7-podcast--6174786


Fountain - https://fountain.fm/show/1Tgn3yHym3UmGUQecY8B


Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/todd.cave.790


Instagram - @adriano_246 - https://www.instagram.com/adriano_246/

@theconsciousman7podcast - https://www.instagram.com/theconsciousman7podcast/


Twitter/X - @adriano_246 - https://x.com/adriano_246


Todd & Me Merch - https://amzn.to/4dcZFTD (US)

https://amzn.to/3LuBKGG (UK and Europe)


Patreon - https://www.patreon.com/theconsciousman7podcast


Locals - https://theconsciousman7.locals.com/


Email - [email protected]


The Conscious Man 7 Tip Jar - Bitcoin address - bc1q39w4ah4aklfnxf8knjpheqsp7hjddjegyq2c20


📢 Get your Orgonite at The Chembow - https://www.thechembow.com/

Use coupon code "𝗖𝗠𝟳" at the checkout to get 10% off your order


***Disclaimer: As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.


📌 Subscribe to The Conscious Man 7 Podcast for grounded conversations at the intersection of geopolitics, performance, spirituality, and personal responsibility. 🌎


👉🏽 If this episode resonates, LIKE, COMMENT, and SHARE it with someone who is ready to rewire their subconscious mind.

Keywords
bricseconomicresetfoodinflationselfsufficiencywalkandtalkepsteinfilesconsciousnessshifttheconsciousman7systemcollapseglobalfinancialcollapsesilvermarketcrashsilvershortagecryptovolatilitytrustcollapse
