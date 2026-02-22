Episode #122 - Silver Market Breaking? Global Collapse, Epstein Files & What Comes Next

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
We are watching volatility across silver, crypto, and global markets but beneath the headlines something deeper may be unfolding.
In this Walk & Talk episode of The Conscious Man 7 Podcast, we explore the signs of potential structural stress in the global financial system and what that could mean for individuals who refuse to sleepwalk through history.
Topics include:
🔹 Instability in the silver market and movements of physical silver before price volatility
🔹 Turbulence across crypto markets and precious metals
🔹 The story behind the story of the Nicolás Maduro capture
🔹 The broader implications of recently released documents connected to Jeffrey Epstein
🔹 Erosion of trust in governments, financial institutions, and organised systems
🔹 Rising food and fuel costs globally
🔹 Why food production, practical skills, and self-sufficiency are becoming critical
🔹 The psychological impact of political tribalism and belief without research
🔹 The concept of “apocalypse” as revelation a revealing of hidden structures
🔹 The importance of inner work, discipline, and strength during periods of instability
This is not a prediction video.
It’s a pattern recognition discussion.
If global systems are under pressure, the response cannot be panic.
It must be preparation.
That preparation includes:
– Strengthening mindset
– Building physical resilience
– Increasing self-reliance
– Learning adaptive skills (including AI for business)
– Cultivating internal clarity rather than outsourcing belief
The external system may fluctuate.
But your sovereignty does not have to.
