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Tucker Carlson September 15, 2021
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322 views • September 16, 2021
Who’s in charge of the government: civilians (crooked as they may be), or the Pentagon? Are we living under a military junta? Has the military seized power with the acquiescence of elected officials? Is that why Capitol Hill was surrounded with fences and military personnel after the illegal acceptance of the voter fraud that put Joe Biden in the White House? The 2020 election was an American coup d'etat. People shouldn’t be surprised; it happened before in 1963 with the same institutions involved: the Pentagon and CIA.
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