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Christ died for our sins “according to the scriptures” and rose on the third day “according to the scriptures”
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11 views • June 04, 2022
6-5-2022 Weekly Messages
Meditation of the Week: Psalm 91:1-16
Text: 1 Corinthians 15:1-8
#KJV #EndTimes #DayofChrist #Rapture #GreatTribulation #SecondAdvent #JesusisGOD #Gospel #GetSaved #2022 #Salvation #BloodofJesusChrist
#JesusisComing #brideofchrist #church
Meditation of the Week: Psalm 91:1-16
Text: 1 Corinthians 15:1-8
#KJV #EndTimes #DayofChrist #Rapture #GreatTribulation #SecondAdvent #JesusisGOD #Gospel #GetSaved #2022 #Salvation #BloodofJesusChrist
#JesusisComing #brideofchrist #church
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