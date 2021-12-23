Corruption in The Military & Psychological Warfare is A Very Strong Weapon

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Shell Games With Lt. Scott Bennett – American Media Periscope
A weekly analysis of world geopolitical, economic, military and intelligence operations and events. LT. Scott Bennett: www.shellgamewhistleblower.com FREE OR PREMIUM...
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Great Awakenings – American Media Periscope
12/10/2021 | Great Awakenings. LT. Scott Bennett: www.shellgamewhistleblower.com
Omicron spreads quick and easy, but just might be a Christmas gift from God. The Omicron variant was first found in South Africa. To date we’re still not sure how they test to know if someone has Covid-19, the Delta variant or the Omicron variant since no one in the world has still been able to isolate Covid-19.
It’s scary to watch the masses buy into whatever they are told on the news without thinking for themselves or doing a little research. Here at TruthTalkWithSteve.com it’s our mission to provide documents and video’s of experts from around the world who’ve done the work for you.
There’s no excuse any longer not to do a little research and then use your God given gift to think critically and discern for yourself. I’ve spent hundreds if not thousands of hours so you don’t have to. I’ve got hundreds of articles and video’s over on TruthTalkWithSteve.com for you to just click on the link below the description to make it easy and save you a lot of time.
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If you're struggling during these turbulent times, the first place you want to look to fight it is inside your mind. The mind is a powerful place that can destroy us if we’re not careful. During difficult times the stories our subconscious brings up can take us to a darker place if we buy into them and build on them.
Grab your copy of my FREE book Mind is The Master at www.mindsetisthekey.net to find the ways to create a powerful mindset to lead you to success and happiness.