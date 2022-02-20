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Trudeau Has Created a Monster - Canada Unites: The Ugly, The Bad, The Good in Ottawa
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110 views • February 20, 2022
Toronto (my hometwown) had a huge Freedom Convoy walk today and the mainstream media during the dinner time news never mentioned it. In Ottawa it was more Martial Police Law, but as was predicted thousands, upon thousands of people showed up and the Trucker Convoy may be ending, but a movement has only begun. The crowds and protests have only just began.
Related videos:
LIVE Ottawa - RAW Footage: Freedom Convoy 2022 Day 23 - Emergency Act - Saturday Feb 19 pt 2
Ottawalks YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RUrwJE6SrJA
THE PEOPLE OF TORONTO STAND UP
mistersunshinebaby
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ovmStA2e8Zs
Freedom Convoy In Ottawa Live Feb 19 with PFT!
Press For Truth
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a3UB-oiqnXk
LIVE in Communist Ottawa pt2 Feb 18
Greg Wycliffe
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g0Fd38q9z9M
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Related videos:
LIVE Ottawa - RAW Footage: Freedom Convoy 2022 Day 23 - Emergency Act - Saturday Feb 19 pt 2
Ottawalks YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RUrwJE6SrJA
THE PEOPLE OF TORONTO STAND UP
mistersunshinebaby
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ovmStA2e8Zs
Freedom Convoy In Ottawa Live Feb 19 with PFT!
Press For Truth
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a3UB-oiqnXk
LIVE in Communist Ottawa pt2 Feb 18
Greg Wycliffe
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g0Fd38q9z9M
Please follow me on Social Media
GlobalAgenda on Gettr
https://gettr.com/user/globalagenda
GlobalAgenda on Gab
https://gab.com/GlobalAgenda
BD007Marky on Twitter
https://twitter.com/BD007Marky
TikTok
https://www.tiktok.com/@globalagenda5...
My new YouTube Channel
A Dose of Canadian Truth
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCrNd...
GlobalAgenda on BitChute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/glob...
GlobalAgenda on Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/gl...
Global Agenda on Rumble
https://rumble.com/c/c-527027
Global Agenda on Odysee
https://odysee.com/@GlobalAgenda/
Global Agenda on Flote
https://flote.app/GlobalAgenda
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