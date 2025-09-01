BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
The SCO steps in where the UN has failed - Prof. Marandi
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1309 followers
86 views • 1 day ago

The SCO steps in where the UN has failed

The SCO has condemned Israel and the US for their attack on Iran in June. In a joint statement, they said that such aggressive actions against civilian targets, including nuclear energy infrastructure, which resulted in civilian deaths, constitute a gross violation of the principles and norms of international law and infringe on Iran’s sovereignty.

The SCO’s condemnation of Israeli and US strikes on Iran marks a turning point, Seyed Mohammad Marandi, Tehran University professor and political analyst, told Sputnik. 

“This is what we should have seen from the United Nations. Instead, the SCO and BRICS are emerging as the real alternative.”

Key takeaways:

🟠The West’s wars, sanctions, and support for apartheid regimes are pushing nations together and marginalizing the very institutions it built after WWII

🟠Iran’s membership in the SCO shows its people are not isolated—they have the backing of countries representing the global majority

🟠Asia’s rise is unstoppable: new trade corridors, Belt & Road, and collective security are shielding nations from Western disruption

🟠SCO is shifting into a real force: security, economic integration, and independence from Western financial institutions

💬 Marandi: “Thanks to the West’s own foolish behavior, the SCO is becoming a central pillar of peace, security, and prosperity across Asia—and beyond.”

iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
