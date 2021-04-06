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White Victims of Multiculturalism - 0788 - Filippo Antonino - Report on arrest
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When Filippo, who was on his way to work, saw Watson harassing an elderly man using a grass trimmer outside the auto repair store he worked at, he confronted him. Watson responded by pulling out a gun and shooting Fillippo several times, before fleeing on foot.
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