In this interview with The New American, Dr. Yan discusses the biolab found in an abandoned warehouse in Reedley, California. Owned by international criminal Jesse Zhu, strongly tied to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), the lab, housing strictly controlled biomaterials, sophisticated medical equipment and transgenic mice, likely conducted bioweapons research without proper biosafety measures. Dr. Yan suggests the infectious agents might have originated from China or another clandestine U.S. lab, as she reminded us of China's aggressive acquisition of American property and land.

Dr. Yan also alleges infiltration of key figures in the CDC, NIH, and other HHS entities by Chinese agents, pointing to the collaboration between the NIH and the Wuhan Institute of Virology in creating SARS-CoV-2. Stressing the need for a comprehensive investigation into China's biothreats, Dr. Yan warns of China growing bolder in deploying its "biological nuclear weapons" unless the United States addresses the origins of the Covid pandemic and illegal biolabs and holds China accountable for these apparent crimes.