Copyright © Elizabeth Marie
Posted as part of HKP Word: https://www.hiskingdomprophecy.com/woe-to-those-who-destroy-the-earth/
Prophetess Elizabeth writes, "The LORD says: "My People of America.... they have become like My People from long ago.
Like Israel, they are stubborn, STIFF NECKED, and full of idolatry. They worship everything, and everyone, but Me!""
