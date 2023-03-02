Copyright © Elizabeth Marie

Posted as part of HKP Word: https://www.hiskingdomprophecy.com/woe-to-those-who-destroy-the-earth/

Prophetess Elizabeth writes, "The LORD says: "My People of America.... they have become like My People from long ago.

Like Israel, they are stubborn, STIFF NECKED, and full of idolatry. They worship everything, and everyone, but Me!""