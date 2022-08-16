New Coverstone Dream Hail to the Chief

Stan Johnson at the Prophecy Club





Today Pastor Stan interprets the latest dream from Pastor Dana Coverstone called: “Hail to the Chief”. We also take a look at a similar dream called “The Two Dolls”. We need to pray for our nation brothers and sisters. We need to heed the warning from the Lord and make sure we are prepared.





00:00 - State of the Union Address

04:45 - We have lost the President

08:44 - Solemn September Assembly

12:27 – Resistance

15:35 - Get ready for more than War

18:31 - Two President Dolls

24:38 - Chris Reed Headlines

28:29 - Revealing the Antichrist

29:39 - Image of the Beast





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