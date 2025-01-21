BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Donald Trump Heeds Dr SHIVA's Advice on Paris Accords
What is happening
What is happening
3 months ago


Dr. SHIVA Ayyadurai, MIT PhD


Jan 21, 2025

When @realDonaldTrump invited me to Mar a Lago in 2022, we spoke about the Paris Accords. I explained how it wasn’t good for America and he wanted to see the video I did in 2017, which had gone viral to hundreds of millions. He watched it. The rest is history!

donald trumpadvicedr shiva ayyaduraidr shivamit phdparis accordsheeds
