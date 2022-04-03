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15 SHOOTING VICTIMS AND 6 DEAD AFTER VIOLENCE BROKE OUT IN DOWNTOWN SAC
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40 views • April 03, 2022
The Demolition Party is soft on crime, actively impedes law enforcement, and advocates against the 2nd amendment to keep citizens helpless - what did you expect would happen? This escalation of crime, particularly violent crime, began in Los Angeles, quickly migrated to San Francisco, and now has reached the steps of our California Capital. Oddly enough CNN didn’t have enough available information to use this violent outbreak to further destroy America so they were relegated to just reporting the facts. It was refreshing to see, that when necessary, CNN can still offer real journalism. That being said, here are my 3 predictions moving forward once more details are revealed following an investigation:
1. Demolition Party will use this to advocate for more “common sense” gun laws that are anything but.
2. Demolition Party will find a way to link this escalation of violence to white supremacy.
3. Demolition Party will find a way to connect this atrocity to the Trump Administration.
Also, and this isn’t a prediction, it’s fact, the Demolition Party will neglect to hold themselves accountable for any part of their systematic destruction of public safety.
https://www.cnn.com/2022/04/03/us/sacramento-california-shooting/index.html?utm_source=ground.news&;utm_medium=referral
https://www.cbsnews.com/chicago/news/1-dead-5-people-wounded-in-shootings-across-the-city/
ON PODCAST: https://anchor.fm/lightbulbinitiative/episodes/15-SHOOTING-VICTIMS-AND-6-DEAD-AFTER-VIOLENCE-BROKE-OUT-IN-DOWNTOWN-SAC-e1glinp
1. Demolition Party will use this to advocate for more “common sense” gun laws that are anything but.
2. Demolition Party will find a way to link this escalation of violence to white supremacy.
3. Demolition Party will find a way to connect this atrocity to the Trump Administration.
Also, and this isn’t a prediction, it’s fact, the Demolition Party will neglect to hold themselves accountable for any part of their systematic destruction of public safety.
https://www.cnn.com/2022/04/03/us/sacramento-california-shooting/index.html?utm_source=ground.news&;utm_medium=referral
https://www.cbsnews.com/chicago/news/1-dead-5-people-wounded-in-shootings-across-the-city/
ON PODCAST: https://anchor.fm/lightbulbinitiative/episodes/15-SHOOTING-VICTIMS-AND-6-DEAD-AFTER-VIOLENCE-BROKE-OUT-IN-DOWNTOWN-SAC-e1glinp
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