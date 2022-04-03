BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

15 SHOOTING VICTIMS AND 6 DEAD AFTER VIOLENCE BROKE OUT IN DOWNTOWN SAC
THE LIGHT BULB INITIATIVE
THE LIGHT BULB INITIATIVE
33 followers
Follow
3
Share
Report
40 views • April 03, 2022
The Demolition Party is soft on crime, actively impedes law enforcement, and advocates against the 2nd amendment to keep citizens helpless - what did you expect would happen? This escalation of crime, particularly violent crime, began in Los Angeles, quickly migrated to San Francisco, and now has reached the steps of our California Capital. Oddly enough CNN didn’t have enough available information to use this violent outbreak to further destroy America so they were relegated to just reporting the facts. It was refreshing to see, that when necessary, CNN can still offer real journalism. That being said, here are my 3 predictions moving forward once more details are revealed following an investigation:

1. Demolition Party will use this to advocate for more “common sense” gun laws that are anything but.
2. Demolition Party will find a way to link this escalation of violence to white supremacy.
3. Demolition Party will find a way to connect this atrocity to the Trump Administration.

Also, and this isn’t a prediction, it’s fact, the Demolition Party will neglect to hold themselves accountable for any part of their systematic destruction of public safety.

https://www.cnn.com/2022/04/03/us/sacramento-california-shooting/index.html?utm_source=ground.news&;utm_medium=referral

https://www.cbsnews.com/chicago/news/1-dead-5-people-wounded-in-shootings-across-the-city/

ON PODCAST: https://anchor.fm/lightbulbinitiative/episodes/15-SHOOTING-VICTIMS-AND-6-DEAD-AFTER-VIOLENCE-BROKE-OUT-IN-DOWNTOWN-SAC-e1glinp
Keywords
violencesacramentoescalating
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
U.S. blocks Iran nuclear chief from IAEA conference, escalating diplomatic standoff

U.S. blocks Iran nuclear chief from IAEA conference, escalating diplomatic standoff

Willow Tohi
Debate Intensifies Over Climate-Focused Environmental Policy and the Role of Carbon Dioxide

Debate Intensifies Over Climate-Focused Environmental Policy and the Role of Carbon Dioxide

Iva Greene
Iranian Security Chief Rules Out U.S. Talks Until Conditions Are Met

Iranian Security Chief Rules Out U.S. Talks Until Conditions Are Met

Belle Carter
Houthis Seize Red Sea Islands as Analysts Warn of Oil Supply Risks

Houthis Seize Red Sea Islands as Analysts Warn of Oil Supply Risks

Belle Carter
Senate Fails to Advance Digital Asset Market Clarity Act in 49-50 Vote

Senate Fails to Advance Digital Asset Market Clarity Act in 49-50 Vote

Belle Carter
Modi Calls for Global Governance Reform as BRICS Adopts New Delhi Declaration

Modi Calls for Global Governance Reform as BRICS Adopts New Delhi Declaration

Edison Reed
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy