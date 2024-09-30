Live Interview with Jack Hager: Author and Vietnam Vet - Politics, Wars & God.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Life Story: Hear firsthand from Jack about his experiences as an army brat, his struggles with addiction, his time in Vietnam, and his journey from prison to pulpit.
His Book: "From Cell to Pulpit" - Jack Hager's autobiography narrates his life from a place of personal darkness to becoming a beacon of hope through faith. We'll delve into the pivotal moments that led to his transformation.
Current Events: Jack will share his unique perspectives on the ongoing conflicts in Ukraine and Gaza, offering insights shaped by his own wartime experiences.
U.S. Presidential Election: Understand why Jack Hager chose to vote for Donald Trump and what this decision reflects about his views on contemporary American politics.