Live Interview with Jack Hager: Author and Vietnam Vet - Politics, Wars & God.
27 views • 7 months ago
Live Interview with Jack Hager: Author and Vietnam Vet - Politics, Wars & God.


Life Story: Hear firsthand from Jack about his experiences as an army brat, his struggles with addiction, his time in Vietnam, and his journey from prison to pulpit.
His Book: "From Cell to Pulpit" - Jack Hager's autobiography narrates his life from a place of personal darkness to becoming a beacon of hope through faith. We'll delve into the pivotal moments that led to his transformation.
Current Events: Jack will share his unique perspectives on the ongoing conflicts in Ukraine and Gaza, offering insights shaped by his own wartime experiences.
U.S. Presidential Election: Understand why Jack Hager chose to vote for Donald Trump and what this decision reflects about his views on contemporary American politics.

newswarhistorywwiiwarsdocumentaryvietnamwwiii
