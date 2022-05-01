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The United States Won't Eat But Xi Jinping Promoter Elon Musk Saves Twitter Free Speech | Clay Clark | Burning the Bread Lines
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5 views • May 01, 2022
Twitter has agreed to allow Elon Musk to buy it as he proclaims that he will return the platform to a free speech haven. Are Conservatives that celebrate this going to be romanced and fooled again? Dustin Faulkner discusses the other side of Elon and what might be going on.
For years the U.S. has spiraled into a prepared food crisis like nothing seen before - even in countries stolen by Communism. In the recent weeks Americans have been distracted and fooled into supporting a country in a war that is playing out to divert their attention of a country to be conquered. What will we face with the certain supply and food crisis?
Yuval Harari has been the driving force behind the Great Reset with Klaus Schwab. They are set to conquer the planet through economic collapse and transhumanism. Clay Clark joins Dustin to discuss this sinister plan and the actions of Yuval to drive it.
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⁃ I drink the coffee of PATRIOTS and every time I take a sip of that coffee...mmm...It tastes like FREEDOM. Use code BATTLE for 10% off at https://freedomfirstcoffee.com and catch you later. Drink that coffee.
⁃ Freedom First Apparel - Look as patriotic as you feel. Use code BATTLE for 10% off at https://freedomfirstshop.com
- Stock up on your medicine cabinet ahead of time and get Dr. Stella's new book, Let America Live with 5 % off using the code BATTLE at https://drstellamd.com
Get Chris Brugard's revealing documentary about the January 6th events at https://givemelibertynow.org/battlefront and see what is occurring before it's too late.
- Get your ReAwaken America Tour tickets for 10% off using the code BATTLE at https://timetofreeamerica.com or text (918) 851-0102
For years the U.S. has spiraled into a prepared food crisis like nothing seen before - even in countries stolen by Communism. In the recent weeks Americans have been distracted and fooled into supporting a country in a war that is playing out to divert their attention of a country to be conquered. What will we face with the certain supply and food crisis?
Yuval Harari has been the driving force behind the Great Reset with Klaus Schwab. They are set to conquer the planet through economic collapse and transhumanism. Clay Clark joins Dustin to discuss this sinister plan and the actions of Yuval to drive it.
Follow BFBN on twitter: @dloydfaulk @bf_frontline
On GETTR: @BFBroadcasting
On Telegram: https://t.me/BFBroadcasting
Support independent media:
- Get the best of over 150 products like the standard MyPillow at $19.98 and the wildly popular MySlipper Moccasins. Giza Dreams sheets are 60% off right NOW! Use the code BATTLE at checkout to save up to 66% off before the dollar does disappear. Visit https://mypillow.com and https://mystore.com or call 1-800-559-7535.
- Become a better version of yourself and join those who've beat the viral attacks. Visit https://sherwood.tv/battlefront and get Drs. Mark and Michele Sherwood's free ebook to learn what to do. While you're there visit the store for deeper understanding and supplements to be successful. Hit that Functional Medical Institute.
⁃ I drink the coffee of PATRIOTS and every time I take a sip of that coffee...mmm...It tastes like FREEDOM. Use code BATTLE for 10% off at https://freedomfirstcoffee.com and catch you later. Drink that coffee.
⁃ Freedom First Apparel - Look as patriotic as you feel. Use code BATTLE for 10% off at https://freedomfirstshop.com
- Stock up on your medicine cabinet ahead of time and get Dr. Stella's new book, Let America Live with 5 % off using the code BATTLE at https://drstellamd.com
Get Chris Brugard's revealing documentary about the January 6th events at https://givemelibertynow.org/battlefront and see what is occurring before it's too late.
- Get your ReAwaken America Tour tickets for 10% off using the code BATTLE at https://timetofreeamerica.com or text (918) 851-0102
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