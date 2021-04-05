© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Pastor Goes On Epic Rant When Police Try to Shut Down His Church Service
Follow
0
Share
Report
40 views • April 05, 2021
Apr 4, 2021
Sunday Night Live
"Gestapo, You are not welcome here!" exclaimed the Polish Pastor as the orwellian ministry of health comes to enforce mandates without any warrant or law to defend them.
https://banned.video/watch?id=606a7db8a75d6e7dab6d401b
Sunday Night Live
"Gestapo, You are not welcome here!" exclaimed the Polish Pastor as the orwellian ministry of health comes to enforce mandates without any warrant or law to defend them.
https://banned.video/watch?id=606a7db8a75d6e7dab6d401b
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.