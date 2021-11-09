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More REAL NEWS that the news that you pay for won't show you...72777
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45 views • November 09, 2021
People dropping dead of sudden heart problems all over the world.
Athletes dropping dead of sudden heart problems all over the world.
What do you suppose they all have in common? If any of you say, "covid19" then PLEASE request to be removed from my email lists, I'm beggin' ya...
Massive anti-jab, anti-lockdown, anti-mandate protests all over the world.
Yet most of you PAY all of the fake news by proxy of your TV bill. WHY?
Cancel your TV providers and maybe use that money AND TIME on some books with real truth to RE-educate your indoctrinated children.
72777
Athletes dropping dead of sudden heart problems all over the world.
What do you suppose they all have in common? If any of you say, "covid19" then PLEASE request to be removed from my email lists, I'm beggin' ya...
Massive anti-jab, anti-lockdown, anti-mandate protests all over the world.
Yet most of you PAY all of the fake news by proxy of your TV bill. WHY?
Cancel your TV providers and maybe use that money AND TIME on some books with real truth to RE-educate your indoctrinated children.
72777
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