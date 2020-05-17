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DEPORTED (Full Movie 2020)
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84 views • May 17, 2020
Experience the adventure of a lifetime through the eyes of Pastor Steven Anderson, Paul Wittenberger, and their friends. Faithful Word Baptist Church began a soul-winning mission trip in South Africa and Botswana, and everything went wrong, or did it? The African governments gnashed upon them with their teeth and quickly deported most of the group. However, they were unable to prevent the Word of God from spreading.
Buy the DVD http://framingtheworld.com/store/ols/products/deported
Buy the DVD http://framingtheworld.com/store/ols/products/deported
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