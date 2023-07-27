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Fatty Apocalypse: Black Start Cyber Attacks and TikTok Nurses Morph Into Climatards!
The Dollar Vigilante
The Dollar Vigilante
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413 views • July 27, 2023

Prepare for climate lockdowns, ‘occasional blackouts’, and government seizures of farms. All for the greater good. All in the name of “climate change”. Happy Hunger Games! And may the odds be ever in your favor! 


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Get your FREE ticket to the Anarchapulco livestream "Non Conformist Series: Freedom Begins At Home": https://anarchapulco.com/freedom/   August 11-13


Intro vid: In The Air Tonight (Look Up) by Kill Pollens:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W4nAvtGZ6n8


Project Black Start Fort Riley:

https://twitter.com/i/status/1683496006862909440


Dancing Climate Nurses: https://twitter.com/i/status/1683228025809403904


This is barely a funny joke and pretty close to reality on how they are talking about the weather lately lol https://twitter.com/TimRunsHisMouth/status/1682455882980904971?s=20


Climate map:

https://twitter.com/robinmonotti/status/1682335590153441280?s=20


Chem Trails in Spain: https://twitter.com/BGatesIsaPyscho/status/1683060082559397888?s=20 


Keywords
climate changeglobal warmingchem trailsfort rileyproject black start
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