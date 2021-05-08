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well that was unexpcted
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41 views • May 08, 2021
i won't be uploading to subscribestar first anymore because its trapped on review and ill bring it back whenever it stops being under review but coinpayments is still up for you donate if you want to
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social media
https://parler.com/profile/anon1556/posts
https://gab.com/vanjohnson
https://mewe.com/i/vanjohnson26
https://www.minds.com/vanjohnson04/
https://odysee.com/@annon1556:3
places to find my content if this website gets shut down in the future
https://bittube.tv/profile/anon1556
https://ugetube.com/@anon1556
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/anon1556
https://2ubii.com/@anon1566
https://rumble.com/c/c-688867
https://d.tube/#!/c/anonc1556
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