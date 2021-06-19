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Police officer speaks out, Watch and share this info, it will save lives!! (MIRRORED)
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4888 views • June 19, 2021
Police officer speaks out, Watch and share this info, it will save lives!! (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from You Tube channel Lisa C at:-
https://youtu.be/n-vYqyzw5fk
This is a real police interview
RETIRED EX-POLICEMAN MARK SEXTON HAS JUST VISITED THE POLICE TO REPORT THE GOVERNMENT FOR MURDER AND CRIMES AGAINST HUMANITY.
We need more people to do this!
THIS NEEDS SHARING EVERYWHERE
Mirrored from You Tube channel Lisa C at:-
https://youtu.be/n-vYqyzw5fk
This is a real police interview
RETIRED EX-POLICEMAN MARK SEXTON HAS JUST VISITED THE POLICE TO REPORT THE GOVERNMENT FOR MURDER AND CRIMES AGAINST HUMANITY.
We need more people to do this!
THIS NEEDS SHARING EVERYWHERE
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