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The Central Banking Scam
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114 views • December 20, 2021
Instead of raising taxes to fund the out-of-control growth of government, politicians have learned to go around the People by borrowing endless amounts of money on The People's Credit Card. More often than not, this money is used against us to undermine our freedoms, and to transfer more and more of our wealth vertically to the oligarchs.The combined state and federal debt of the United States now stands at over $160 trillion, including the cash \"borrowed\" from the Federal Reserve to save the \"too-big-too-jail\" from prison for the Mortgage-Backed Securities Fraud scandal of 2008. America, once the world's largest creditor nation when Reagan took office, is now the world's largest debtor nation. To hand such a huge debt to our children and order them to pay it is indentured servitude at best, outright slavery at worst. It's also fundamentally undemocratic for Congress to go around voters by borrowing money to do things that We The People are unwilling to fund directly through taxation.
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