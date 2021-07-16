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White Victims of Multiculturalism - 0056 - Ahren Joshua DeHart - Another report on the crime
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10 views • July 16, 2021
Lake was babysitting Ahren and two other children, when he noticed that Ahren had ripped a pillow. Upset, he said he used “wrestling moves and a football hold” on the one-year-old boy. At one point Ahren fell and struck the frame of a futon. Ahren suffered multiple injuries, including a fractured skull, brain damage, and a hemorrhaging of the lung. After confessing to police, Lake later returned to the station and asked how he could get reimbursed for the cost of his futon.
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