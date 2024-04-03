Create New Account
Witness the nuclear fear scam. Scientist eats uranium.
EVERYTHING that we have been told is a LIE

We were not "educated" folks... We were BRAINWASHED by Evil men!

Rockefeller funded, and thus CONTROLLED the curriculum of your #School

Since he was a Luciferian psychopath, and very Evil, that should concern you


But it's not too late to WAKE UP TO THE TRUTH!


You need to watch and share the "NewsBenders" too!

In this 1968 short film they showed us the "Revelation of the Method"


Or THE TRUTH about what is really going on!

But nobody was paying attention apparently!

IT'S ALL FAKE!


original videos:


Witness the nuclear fear scam. Scientist eats uranium.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QmJN-LMPnX0&t=4s


The News-Benders 1968

https://youtu.be/xYAke_z3RVU

radiationhiroshimanuclearplutonium

