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Agenda 2030 To Dismantle America
American Patriot 1776
American Patriot 1776
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95 views • November 18, 2020
The globalist construct is impatiently announcing the enforcement of United Nations Agenda 2030 policy even before the doddering puppet Joe Biden shuffles off his meaningless President Elect status. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says that Covid19 has provided an opportunity for a reset to bring in Agenda 2030. While Joe Biden, who was a fixture at the United Nations recently called on his incoming Administration to strengthen financial ties with the United Nations. In fact, Joe Biden's campaign slogan "Build Back Better" is a slogan he borrowed from the United Nations. We had been told by the propagandists that these intentions were merely conspiracy theories. Infowars warned you that Covid-19 was the trojan horse for the New World Order when it all began. And now it is all out in the open.
https://banned.video/watch?id=5fb2cc81e7557c36552114f3
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unnwonew world orderagenda 2030agenda21global governmentlockdowncoronaviruscovid 19dark wintergreat reset
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