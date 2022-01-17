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Dr. Scott Atlas: The Reality Is The Lockdowns Killed People
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36 views • January 17, 2022
•Lockdowns pushed 130M people around the world into abject poverty.
•400,000 new deaths from Tuberculosis.
•Tens of millions more babies dying of malaria.
•325,000 Americans skipped chemo in Spring 2020.
•Half of heart attack/strokes did not call ambulance.
•Two-thirds to three-fourths cancer screenings missed.
•85% of living organ transplants not done.
•300% increase in teenage self-harm.
•200% to 300% increase in teenage anxiety and depression.
•52% of college-aged kids gained unwanted 28 pounds in 2020.
#MedicalTyranny #Lockdowns #Scamdemic #Plandemic #BigPharma #VaccineMandates #NurembergCode #CrimesAgainstHumanity #DoNotComply #DepopulationAgenda #RockefellerLockstep2010 #MedicalFreedom #ConnectingTheDots
Visit my Telegram Channel: https://t.me/PainComing
Visit me on Gab: @Dv8
Visit me on Gettr: @CodyAlexander
•400,000 new deaths from Tuberculosis.
•Tens of millions more babies dying of malaria.
•325,000 Americans skipped chemo in Spring 2020.
•Half of heart attack/strokes did not call ambulance.
•Two-thirds to three-fourths cancer screenings missed.
•85% of living organ transplants not done.
•300% increase in teenage self-harm.
•200% to 300% increase in teenage anxiety and depression.
•52% of college-aged kids gained unwanted 28 pounds in 2020.
#MedicalTyranny #Lockdowns #Scamdemic #Plandemic #BigPharma #VaccineMandates #NurembergCode #CrimesAgainstHumanity #DoNotComply #DepopulationAgenda #RockefellerLockstep2010 #MedicalFreedom #ConnectingTheDots
Visit my Telegram Channel: https://t.me/PainComing
Visit me on Gab: @Dv8
Visit me on Gettr: @CodyAlexander
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