El Salvador Day 2

Day 2 in El Salvador consisted of driving to Super Selectos to get a few groceries and then searching all of San Salvador and Santa Tecla for a bank to exchange Canadian currency into US dollars. Not an easy task and we ended up driving back to the airport to exchange it. We recommend not doing it this way. I had already had some USD that I got from a bank machine in Canada but hubby wanted to see about exchanging some of his as well as some British pounds and Euros that he had with him. We ate lunch in Santa Tecla and then went back to the AirBnB to relax for the night with some snacks.

