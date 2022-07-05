Mr. Guo Is Aware of Beijing International Trust’s Investments in the Past, He Is Grateful for the Whistleblower Who Provided the Intel

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https://gnews.org/post/pk0h2efa
You see the entire circle of Beijing Trust, brother Miles can tell you today, Zhongyin, Liu Jianhua, Li Aiqing, Beijing Energy Group, Liu Zhihua, they are all connected. So, you can see how well I(Miles) know about the Communist Party, how I can worthy to be a whistleblower.