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Joel & Pat's Wake Up Call 08-07-2021 Health Passports! Next Stop Social Credit System
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30 views • August 07, 2021
Join us on Telegram for a great community of support in these times! https://t.me/joinchat/uNi-dMIwsZlmMGEx
From 2 weeks to flatten the curve to mandated masks and social distancing to mandated injections and now the digital passports that will bring in the social credit system for them to institute their all encompassing agenda! In 18 months!
Waking the Future Telegram Public Group: https://t.me/joinchat/uNi-dMIwsZlmMGEx
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Article Links:
https://www.france24.com/en/live-news/20210805-canada-s-quebec-province-to-introduce-vaccine-passport
https://www.msn.com/en-in/news/world/france-passes-law-that-makes-special-covid-19-passports-vaccines-mandatory/ar-AAMywIv
https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/brace-astronomical-shipping-costs-china-goes-lockdown-mode
Thumbnail Links:
https://sociable.co/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/WEF-Great-Reset-Digital-ID-768x465.png
From 2 weeks to flatten the curve to mandated masks and social distancing to mandated injections and now the digital passports that will bring in the social credit system for them to institute their all encompassing agenda! In 18 months!
Waking the Future Telegram Public Group: https://t.me/joinchat/uNi-dMIwsZlmMGEx
Waking the Future Telegram Channel (Updates): https://t.me/wakingthefuture
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/waking-the-future
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/WakingtheFuture?fan_landing=true
Contact us: [email protected]
Flote: https://flote.app/user/WakingtheFuture
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@wakingthefuture:0
Brand New Tube: https://brandnewtube.com/@WakingtheFuture
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/qL8XNwXppAZW/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/WakingTheFuture1/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/wakingthefuture1
Podbean Audio Only: https://wakingthefuture.podbean.com/
Article Links:
https://www.france24.com/en/live-news/20210805-canada-s-quebec-province-to-introduce-vaccine-passport
https://www.msn.com/en-in/news/world/france-passes-law-that-makes-special-covid-19-passports-vaccines-mandatory/ar-AAMywIv
https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/brace-astronomical-shipping-costs-china-goes-lockdown-mode
Thumbnail Links:
https://sociable.co/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/WEF-Great-Reset-Digital-ID-768x465.png
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