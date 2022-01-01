MRNA EXPOSED WITH DR. MICHAEL PALMER & CATHERINE AUSTIN FITTS

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Our guests today are: Catherine Austin Fitts former Assistant Secretary of Housing and Urban Development in the Bush administration and Dr. Michael Palmer, a chemistry professor from University of Waterloo. We will be talking about Covid and world governments response to it.
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