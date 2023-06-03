https://gettr.com/post/p2ik6mcacd9
05/31/2023 Nicole on Winn Tucson: Christopher Wray's case highlights the tip of the iceberg, with over 180 top US law firms engaging in business with the CCP. Some individuals from these firms later assume positions as US federal judges, prosecutors, or heads of government agencies, exposing a systematic problem. #FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang
05/31/2023 妮可上Winn Tucson节目：克里斯托弗·雷的案例只是冰山一角，超过180家美国顶级律师事务所与中共开展业务。其中一些律师事务所的人后来出任美国联邦法官、检察官或政府机构的负责人，这暴露了一个系统性腐败问题。
#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.