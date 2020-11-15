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Changing PA votes from Trump to Biden in real time.
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57 views • November 15, 2020
Start of video PA total votes are:
Trump 1,690,589
Biden 1,252,537
At the end of the video the totals on the screen for PA are:
Trump 1,670,631. -19,958 votes
Biden 1,272,495. +19,958
What a coincidence!
Trump 1,690,589
Biden 1,252,537
At the end of the video the totals on the screen for PA are:
Trump 1,670,631. -19,958 votes
Biden 1,272,495. +19,958
What a coincidence!
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