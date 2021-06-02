© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
EDEMAS - CAUSES AND THERAPY | True Pathfinder
Follow
0
Share
Report
62 views • June 02, 2021
In this video we take an in-depth, holistic look at an important condition: Edemas. Often underestimated as a health problem, Edemas can be deadly and an important indicator for other serious, chronic health conditions. Explore with us the symptoms, different kinds of Edemas, causes, and natural therapy approaches that work.
Get the personal holistic care you need and deserve here:
https://christine.doctor
Galvanic therapy devices and other powerful holistic tools can be found here:
https://vibrant-body.net
Please support our work by becoming a Patron and gain access to exclusive content: patreon.com/truepathfinder
You can also support us directly via a Paypal donation here: paypal.com/cgi-bin/webscr?cmd=_s-xclick&hosted_button_id=MTRVBXZWNKZZ2&source=url
Keep liking, keep sharing, keep subscribing.
Stay healthy and aware!
#health #holistichealth #holisticcare #edema #edemacauses #edematherapy
Get the personal holistic care you need and deserve here:
https://christine.doctor
Galvanic therapy devices and other powerful holistic tools can be found here:
https://vibrant-body.net
Please support our work by becoming a Patron and gain access to exclusive content: patreon.com/truepathfinder
You can also support us directly via a Paypal donation here: paypal.com/cgi-bin/webscr?cmd=_s-xclick&hosted_button_id=MTRVBXZWNKZZ2&source=url
Keep liking, keep sharing, keep subscribing.
Stay healthy and aware!
#health #holistichealth #holisticcare #edema #edemacauses #edematherapy
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.