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Gutless NZ Politicians Avoid Protesters
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121 views • December 26, 2021
On December 16, Wellington has again seen 10,000 people march on parliament but the politicians went on their Christmas break a day early to avoid the crowd. The protestors were voicing their dissatisfaction with the government lockdowns, vaccine mandates and continued medical apartheid.
Counterspin Media collaborated with At Weeks End News to bring you this extensive coverage of the day, including speeches and interviews with those attending.
https://www.banned.video/
Counterspin New Zealand
Counterspin Media collaborated with At Weeks End News to bring you this extensive coverage of the day, including speeches and interviews with those attending.
https://www.banned.video/
Counterspin New Zealand
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