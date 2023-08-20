Summary of Effects from Covid Shot
122 views
•
Published 12 hours ago
•
Canadian doctor Roger Hodkinson presents the actual numbers so far.
Keywords
dr roger hodkinsoncovid shotdeaths and adverse effect number summary
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos