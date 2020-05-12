Dr. Judy Mikovits - People Are Being BRAINWASHED By Big Pharma

"Humanity is imprisoned by a killer pandemic. People are being arrested for surfing in the ocean and meditating in nature. Nations are collapsing. Hungry citizens are rioting for food. The media has generated so much confusion and fear that people are begging for salvation in a syringe. Billionaire patent owners are pushing for globally mandated vaccines. Anyone who refuses to be injected with experimental poisons will be prohibited from travel, education and work. No, this is not a synopsis for a new horror movie. This is our current reality."



The virus may be real and deadly, but like some things made in China it doesn't always work well. It was patched together as a "patent-able" Frankenstein monster with a supposed gain of function and a common corona moniker. It has an ability to mutate with each person it effects. With that said, the little bugger is up against the most powerful, most diversified antiviral system there is... the combined immune systems of 7.5 billion people in full social interaction which produces herd immunity.



The hyped virus is the false flag... the lock down is the attack on our immune systems by separating us to stop our collective immune systems from communicating... The vaccine being prepared to "cure" this virus is not a cure at all but a synthetic DNA vaccine designed to rewrite by synthesis the DNA at the heart of every cell in your body. THE GATES VACCINE IS THE FIRST HALF OF THE BINARY KILL SHOT... DON'T take the SHOT... ~JT