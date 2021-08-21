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Patrick Fagan: Will "Vaccine Passports" Usher In a Permanent Dystopia?
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113 views • August 21, 2021
Behavioral scientist and former Cambridge Analytica Lead Psychologist Patrick Fagan discusses his grave fears surrounding the so-called "vaccine passports" being emitted by governments around the world (e.g. EU "Digital Covid Certificate", Israel's "Green Pass"), which he says could lead to years of oppression. He examines the manipulation of the public by governments over the past year. He comments on whether the digital passport is essentially the Chinese-style "Social Credit System" and how all of these threads of total tracking and data collection are coming together to allow the state to become omniscient and omnipotent.
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Show Notes
Passport to your soul https://thecritic.co.uk/passport-to-your-soul
Edwin Black: The Algorithm Ghetto, Cashless Society & Newgenics https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8TvRVPPvGJc
2010 Rockefeller "Lockstep" Report https://www.nommeraadio.ee/meedia/pdf/RRS/Rockefeller%20Foundation.pdf
Websites
Website https://www.patrickfagan.co.uk
Twitter https://twitter.com/PFagan87
Book https://www.amazon.co.uk/Hooked-sells-other-marketing-resist/dp/1292074426
About Patrick Fagan
I am a behavioural scientist with over a decade's experience applying psychology to influencing behaviour in the real world.
I am a part-time and guest lecturer at three London universities, and have published peer-reviewed papers on topics ranging from Facebook psychology to facial expressions. My book on the psychology of effective marketing comms, Hooked, is published with Pearson.
I contribute to mainstream media publications such as the BBC, The Evening Standard, and The Spectator - both for commentary and full articles - and am a frequent public speaker at events such as Talks at Google and Nudgestock.
I have consulted and run research and experiments for brands, blue chip and otherwise, across the gamut of industries for over ten years; my work has featured in the global press. I have also worked as a behavioural scientist on political campiagns, from local to presidential, in Europe, Africa and North America.
My previous roles have included Lead Psychologist at Cambridge Analytica, and I am now Chief Scientific Officer at behavioural science consultancy Capuchin.
*Podcast intro music is from the song "The Queens Jig" by "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)
*Support/Donate to Geopolitics & Empire:
Patreon https://www.patreon.com/empiregeopolitics
PayPal https://www.paypal.me/geopolitics
Bitcoin http://geopoliticsandempire.com/bitcoin-donate
Show Notes
Passport to your soul https://thecritic.co.uk/passport-to-your-soul
Edwin Black: The Algorithm Ghetto, Cashless Society & Newgenics https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8TvRVPPvGJc
2010 Rockefeller "Lockstep" Report https://www.nommeraadio.ee/meedia/pdf/RRS/Rockefeller%20Foundation.pdf
Websites
Website https://www.patrickfagan.co.uk
Twitter https://twitter.com/PFagan87
Book https://www.amazon.co.uk/Hooked-sells-other-marketing-resist/dp/1292074426
About Patrick Fagan
I am a behavioural scientist with over a decade's experience applying psychology to influencing behaviour in the real world.
I am a part-time and guest lecturer at three London universities, and have published peer-reviewed papers on topics ranging from Facebook psychology to facial expressions. My book on the psychology of effective marketing comms, Hooked, is published with Pearson.
I contribute to mainstream media publications such as the BBC, The Evening Standard, and The Spectator - both for commentary and full articles - and am a frequent public speaker at events such as Talks at Google and Nudgestock.
I have consulted and run research and experiments for brands, blue chip and otherwise, across the gamut of industries for over ten years; my work has featured in the global press. I have also worked as a behavioural scientist on political campiagns, from local to presidential, in Europe, Africa and North America.
My previous roles have included Lead Psychologist at Cambridge Analytica, and I am now Chief Scientific Officer at behavioural science consultancy Capuchin.
*Podcast intro music is from the song "The Queens Jig" by "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)
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