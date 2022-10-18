Globally, 20 Million Dead from the Jab, 2.2 Billion Injured – Analyst Estimates

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https://gnews.org/articles/t53505099
Summary：10/10/2022 Peter Halligan: The data show that the COVID vaccines have directly killed 20 million people worldwide. The death toll is beyond shocking and the unimaginable carnage is not yet over.