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TBC’s Mission: Damage Control
The Berean Call
The Berean Call
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31 views • April 29, 2021
May 2021 Newsletter

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Although we at The Berean Call understand that each of us is to be a personal witness of the gospel, as a ministry we have a calling that is supplementary to encouraging the lost to receive salvation through the Lord our Savior. It’s actually a necessary follow-up for many of those who have recently come to faith in Jesus. I refer to it as a mission of “damage control.” It involves primarily those who are new to “the faith which was once delivered unto the saints” (Jude 1:3). What we’re seeing more and more is that the Adversary and his minions are sowing false teachings among those who are immature in the Scriptures. His strategy is to shipwreck the faith and therefore the fruitfulness of those young believers. His game plan is certainly not for new Christians, alone, although they are the most vulnerable.

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