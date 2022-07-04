JESUS' WORST ENEMY!

What would Jesus do? That's a common question, but to find the answer, we really need to ask "what did Jesus say?". You may be surprised to learn just how different the teachings of Jesus are, compared to the teachings of the average church. The apostasy in the churches today is not being caused by people drinking and smoking; it's being caused by the rejection of the Cornerstone (i.e. Christ's teachings).

As you watch this video, look up the Bible references given with the words of Jesus, and ask yourself if there is anything stopping you from practicing these teachings yourself.

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