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Durhman Report | Bombshell Shows Clintons Spied on Trump White House and Committed Serious Crimes
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10 views • February 24, 2022
Durhman Report | Bombshell Shows Clintons Spied on Trump White House and Committed Serious Crimes
"The latest pleading from Special Counsel Robert Durham provides indisputable evidence that my campaign and presidency were spied on by operatives paid by the Hillary Clinton Campaign in an effort to develop a completely fabricated connection to Russia. This is a scandal far greater in scope and magnitude than Watergate and those who were involved in and knew about this spying operation should be subject to criminal prosecution. In a stronger period of time in our country, this crime would have been punishable by death. In addition, reparations should be paid to those in our country who have been damaged by this." - President Donald J. Trump - https://www.donaldjtrump.com/news/news-zensc9p8kp1563
“Fast growing number of Democrats want Hillary Clinton investigated for her role in Russiagate” - https://www.donaldjtrump.com/news/news-qcnttzhurr1571
"The latest pleading from Special Counsel Robert Durham provides indisputable evidence that my campaign and presidency were spied on by operatives paid by the Hillary Clinton Campaign in an effort to develop a completely fabricated connection to Russia. This is a scandal far greater in scope and magnitude than Watergate and those who were involved in and knew about this spying operation should be subject to criminal prosecution. In a stronger period of time in our country, this crime would have been punishable by death. In addition, reparations should be paid to those in our country who have been damaged by this." - President Donald J. Trump - https://www.donaldjtrump.com/news/news-zensc9p8kp1563
“Fast growing number of Democrats want Hillary Clinton investigated for her role in Russiagate” - https://www.donaldjtrump.com/news/news-qcnttzhurr1571
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