Is Once Saved Always Saved True

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All to often I see the scriptures sliced and diced to pieces in order to support a short sided doctrine. This is not what I do. Here I bring forth nuggets from the word of God to explore if "Once Saved Always Save" is true as it is taught in many doctrines today. You get to be the Judge as always in my videos. Be prepared for massive Scripture.