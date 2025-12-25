The song opens with bright, Travis-picked acoustic guitar in G-major, propelling a cheerful ragtime beat, Verses feature a dry, rhythmic spoken delivery, spotlighting the guitar’s playful walks, Folk harmonies elevate the chorus, joined by upright bass, washboard, and fiddle for a lively, old-time ensemble, Brief instrumental breaks show off nimble picking and ragtime syncopation, while the arrangement maintains a buoyant, toe-tapping feel throughout, Each verse/chorus contrast is spotlighted with dynamic vocal layering and wry acoustic accents





(The song begins with a bright, Travis-picked acoustic guitar in G-major. It’s a walking ragtime beat, steady and upbeat. Our narrator speaks in a dry, rhythmic drawl over the picking.) The DMV Massacree Now, this song is called "The DMV Massacree," and it’s about a little building down on 4th Street with a flagpole out front and a lot of sad people inside. But it’s not really about the building; it’s about the waiting. You see, you can get anything you want at the DMV... except a quick exit. (Chorus - Sung with a folk harmony) You can get anything you want at the DMV (Except for dignity) You can get anything you want at the DMV Just walk right in, it’s around the back About a mile-long line on a gravel track You can get anything you want at the DMV. The Incident Now, I want to tell you about the Great Registration Incident of last Tuesday. I had a 1994 flatbed truck that hadn’t been registered since the Carter administration, and I decided, in a fit of civic duty, to make things right. I arrived at 7:00 AM. I brought a folding chair, a thermos of lukewarm Earl Grey, and a copy of War and Peace. By 11:30 AM, I had finished the book and was starting to look at the upholstery of the chair with a certain kind of hunger. I finally got to the counter. The woman there—her name was Beatrice, and she had the kind of eyes that had seen the beginning of time and wasn't impressed by it—she looked at my paperwork. She said, "Sir, you have a Form 10-B. You need a Form 10-B Sub-section Alpha." I said, "Beatrice, what’s the difference?" She looked at me like I’d just asked why the sun rises. She said, "Sub-section Alpha is printed on eggshell white. This is Navajo White. We don’t accept Navajo White in this county." The "Shrink" Now, things started to escalate. I didn't get angry. I didn't scream. I just... sat down on the floor. In the middle of the lobby. I started humming a little tune—this little tune, in fact. Well, the security guard, a man named Larry who looked like he was made entirely out of processed ham, came over and said, "Son, you can't protest the color palette of the bureaucracy here." I said, "I’m not protesting, Larry. I’m becoming the Navajo White." He didn't like that. He called in the "Specialist." Now, the Specialist is a man who spent twenty years in the basement of the State Capitol looking for typos. He took me into a small room with one lightbulb and a poster that said "Patience is a Virtue" in a font that made my eyes bleed. He said, "Kid, we have a file on you. We see you haven't renewed your fishing license since 2012. We see you once parked three inches too far from a fire hydrant in Des Moines." I said, "Officer, I just want to drive my truck to the dump." He looked at me and said, "You’re not fit for the road. You’re a radical. You’re a Navajo White-seeking non-conformist." The Conclusion So they put me on the "Group W" bench. That’s the bench for people who didn't bring a black ink pen, people who tried to use a digital copy of their insurance, and people who accidentally smiled in their license photo. We sat there for three days. We shared a single granola bar. We formed a small, sovereign nation. We elected a guy named Phil as King because he had a stapler. And eventually, they just gave me the plates. Not because I had the right form, but because they wanted the "Navajo White King" out of their lobby before the news showed up. (Chorus - Sung with gusto) You can get anything you want at the DMV (Except for sympathy) You can get anything you want at the DMV Just walk right in, it’s around the back About a mile-long line on a gravel track You can get anything you want at the DMV. (The guitar slows down, one final bright strum) And if you find yourself down on 4th Street, and you see a man sitting on the floor humming a ragtime tune... you just walk up to him, look him in the eye, and ask him if he’s got an extra black ink pen. He’ll know what you mean.