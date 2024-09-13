BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Should I blindly follow and trust my accountant, CPA, or tax attorney?
Are you worried that your bookkeeper, accountant, CPA, Enrolled Agent, or tax attorney (tax preparer) might not fully understand tax laws when preparing your return to file with the IRS under oath? Concerned about whether your tax return is being prepared correctly? If mistakes are made on your tax return, will the IRS come after your tax preparers money or yours?  In such a case, will your tax preparer go to prison or you?

This week on Freedom Hour, Peymon will explore the risks of depending on tax preparers who have you sign tax returns under oath.  He’ll also offer some key questions for you to ask your tax preparer to be able to make an informed decision before you pay your tax preparer your hard earned money to sign the tax form and send you hard earned money to the IRS.

infowarsincome taxirstaxlawfederal income taxincomewithholdingtax courttaxable incometrade or business
