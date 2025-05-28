San Antonio Weather | Memorial Day Weather Chaos

http://newsplusglobe.com/

Severe thunderstorms hit San Antonio hard on Memorial Day night, with hailstones as big as grapefruits battering the northwest and far west sides of the city.

⚠️ The storms were part of a Level 2 severe weather alert that quickly escalated into a full-blown lightning and hail event.

🌧️ While the hail was destructive, the rain was much needed—San Antonio is still well below its average rainfall for the year.





📅 What’s next for the Alamo City? Find out in this quick 1-minute update.





📌 Like, comment, and subscribe for more local news and weather from News Plus Globe.





#weather #sanantonio #ytshorts #viralvideo #weather #foxsanantonio #winterweather #weatherpredictions #sanantonionews #today'sweather #weatherchannel