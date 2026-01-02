Freedom: Playing to Win + How to Escape the Encroaching Control Grid - Catherine Austin Fitts

Here, at CHD.TV, we’re kicking off 2026 with a special screening of Catherine Austin Fitts’ speech from last year’s Moment of Truth conference and the panel “How to Escape the Encroaching Control Grid” which took place at the same gathering. After watching, you are sure to feel empowered — aware of digital threats and ready to take action.





‘This on-the-record briefing offers an opportunity to ask leading global experts questions about the most pressing risks facing the world across immediate, short-, and long-term horizons. The Global Risks Report 2025, now in its 20th edition, is part of the World Economic Forum's Global Risks Initiative and serves as a key resource for understanding the fast-evolving global risk landscape and fostering collective action to build a more resilient future.’





