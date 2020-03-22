© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Jewish Role & Exploitation of the Corona Virus epidemic
Follow
3
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
383 views • March 22, 2020
Here we take a look at the ex-Jew, converted to Christianity, Brother Nathaneal. He was created by Jeff Rense. In 2010, when I was at Jeff Rense's house, he showed me a video of this strange looking fellow. That was the first time I saw Brother Nathaneal. Jeff Rense had been on TV earlier in his life. He taught Brother Nathaneal, how to do videos that would get the message across. Rense, in his own way, was among the first to quietly expose the Jews by hiding behind the label that he was only exposing Zionists.
Brother Nathaneal has done a lot of good by exposing many of the internals of how Jews think and behave.
Brother Nathaneal has done a lot of good by exposing many of the internals of how Jews think and behave.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.