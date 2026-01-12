How to Have the Free Time to Earth/Ground More for Great Health & Sleep

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
To view the things mentioned (& MORE!) all on 1 document, visit any of the below:
https://tinyurl.com/TheDoctorOfTheFuture
tinyurl.com/DisruptHealthcare
tinyurl.com/TheGreatestMedicineOfAll
https://tinyurl.com/DisruptBigPharma
To be able to have the time to earth more by re-conditioning your thinking about how to earn $ by having a mindset-SHIFT, view my "How to Own Your Life" 3-Step System to be able to live your dream lifestyle at any of the below:
https://tinyurl.com/iWantFreedomNow
tinyurl.com/MoreHammockTime
tinyurl.com/HowToOwnYourLifeNow
tinyurl.com/HowToHaveTimeFreedom
, watching the videos at the below:
https://tinyurl.com/FinancialEd101 OR tinyurl.com/FinancialEducation101
Brighteon.com/channels/FreedomFrom9to5
youtube.com/@MoneyTimeAndLocationFreedom
, & scheduling a time freedom coaching session w/ me -- ONLY AFTER you've watched the "cash-flow quadrant" concept video, at least, 100 times & have decided to become a BIG business SYSTEMS owner & have chosen the relationship/network/Multi-Level marketing industry as the best business model that will get you to TOTAL time & $-FREEdom in the next ~2 to ~10 years-- by filling-out: https://tinyurl.com/TimeFreedomCoaching & then leaving me a VM at my at 786.441.2727, cell (but I never text): 305.297.9360, or 1+800.250.8975
Learn how to need to eat up to ~66% LESS food by maxing-out on the "3-Legged Stool of Quantum Biology" (Light, Water, & Magnetism: aka PRIMARY nutrition)
as described at any the below:
https://tinyurl.com/LigthWaterMagnetismStore
https://tinyurl.com/3LeggedStoolOfQuantumBiology
tinyurl.com/PrimaryNutritionStore
tinyurl.com/3PillarsOfHealthStore
tinyurl.com/PrimaryNutritionShop
To view The Best Books, Videos, Experts, Companies, Organizations, & Resources about Grounding & Bioelectromagnetism, visit any of the below:
https://tinyurl.com/Earthing101
https://Linktr.ee/EarthingForDummies
Learn about magnets for health at:
https://tinyurl.com/MagneticoSleep
SAVE 15% by applying code:
DANNY
To view a list of benefits & health conditions helped by MagneticoSleep mattresses, copy & paste the below into your browser:
https://tinyurl.com/MagneticoSleepEbrochure
OR
https://tinyurl.com/MagneticoSleepbrochure
To listen to retired brain surgeon, Dr. Jack Kruse's MagneticoSleep testimonial on BitChute, watch:
https://tinyurl.com/DrKruseMagneticoSleepVideo
If a low FICO credit score is keeping you up at night, INVEST in the services of "The Credit REVERSAL Guru," George Cole w/ almost 30 years of credit RESTORATION experience. Learn more at:
https://tinyurl.com/BeyondCreditRepair
OR
https://tinyurl.com/BetterThanCreditRepair
For 3 specific financial "vehicles" & part-time, home-based BIG business SYSTEMS opportunities, visit:
1. Bio-mats.com/danny OR Biomats.com/danny-tseng
& any of the below:
tinyurl.com/PassiveincomeWithBiomat
tinyurl.com/WhyRichway
Contact me to have a copy of "The Fourth Treatment for Medical Refugees" shipped to you, w/ questions about Richway's products, or their part-time, global business opportunity for possible PASSIVE income WHILE U SLEEP for just $80 registration fee after filling-out: https://tinyurl.com/JoinRichway:
786.441.2727
Or Contact Richway's #1 distributor, Ron Guerra:
303.915.7707
To get a 40% discount by purchasing 100 or more Biomat Professionals, BioAcoustic Mats, bottles of DetoxiSalt, or Richway’s other products, contact Richway’s co-founder & co-owner, Calvin Kim in Hi:
cell: 1+808.382.8816
& tell him that Danny Tseng referred you
2. DI$RUPT the cleaning industry while helping The HypoChlorous Co. achieve its Mission of ridding the world of toxic cleaning chemicals w/ safe (no masks or gloves required), NON-toxic, natural (made w/ just water, salt, vinegar, & electricity), & hygienic disinfectants & sanitizers that are certified USDA Organic &/or EPA-registered by: TryHypo.com/howtodieofnothing. View COVID-19 test results, their pool flier, & more at: Linktr.ee/SafeSanitizer
3. Change the trajectory of your life & be able to live your dream lifestyle while doing the most meaningful work by becoming a commission-only "Utility Bill FREEdom Consultant" to help others say "GOOD-BYE" to their energy, water, grocery, & even sewage bill$ w/ OneHouseOffTheGrid.com -- an online marketplace for green, high-performing buildings & nationwide deep energy retrofit platform – visit any of the below:
tinyurl.com/SeizeTheEnergyGoldRush
tinyurl.com/DisruptTheEnergyIndustry
tinyurl.com/AmericasBestBizOpp
To schedule a free net zero energy/off-grid consultation, fill-out: tinyurl.com/OffGridConsultation
$$$ To become a 1HOG Consultant for just a 1-time $99 registration fee w/ currently NO ongoing fees, fill-out:
tinyurl.com/JoinOneHouseOffTheGrid
To BOOST your FICO credit score, visit
https://tinyurl.com/BeyondCreditRepair