‼️Urgent | Israeli media: The Air Force began another wave of attacks in southern Lebanon
‼️Urgent | Israeli Channel 12 on Defense Minister Gallant: This is a new stage in the fighting and we must show composure in the coming days.
❗️This morning the Israeli Air Force launched its largest air strike on Lebanon since 2006, the entire country is on fire
The IDF said it was striking targets belonging to the Hezbollah group and called on Lebanese to "leave areas where weapons depots are located."